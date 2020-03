WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Marshfield man was arrested for his eighth OWI Monday afternoon.

John Brock, 46 was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol in Dane County.

A driving complaint was made to the State Patrol that the vehicle Brock was driving was unable to maintain a lane. When the state trooper made contact with Brock alcohol use was suspected.

He then failed standard field sobriety testing and was placed into custody.