Local county clerks prepare for election during COVID-19 pandemic

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- County clerks across central Wisconsin are preparing for the spring election on April 7. But, this year is different as people will be casting their ballots in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a different election than many of us are used to," said Portage County Clerk Kayla Filen.

Officials across the state are urging voters to request absentee ballots. Already, a record number of absentee ballots have been requested in the Badger State. The last day to request an absentee ballot online is Thursday, April 2. Ballots must be returned to the municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on April 7.

"There are municipalities who have had thousands of absentee ballot requests come in, where normally they would have a couple hundred," said Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood.

Those extra requests, mean extra work for municipal clerks who will prepare ballots to be sent out.

But an increase in absentee ballots isn't the only challenge clerks are facing this election. The number of poll workers is also down because many are worried about their health.

Polls will still be open on April 7 for those who want to vote in person. But extra precautions are being taken to ensure the health of voters and workers.

"The election commission is working to provide pens so that every voter has their own pen," Trueblood said.

Additionally, polling places are working on getting sanitizing supplies and officials encourage voters to wash their hand before entering, and after leaving, their polling place.

For more information on the spring election you can go to myvote.wi.gov or reach out to your municipal clerk.