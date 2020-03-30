Lincoln High School offers virtual counseling after Wisconsin Rapids teen drowns

Wisconsin Rapids (WAOW) -- Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids is offering counseling services to students after a teen accidentally drowned.

Principal Ronald Rasmussen says Taylor Jennings, a sophomore at the school, accidentally drowned in Florida last week. Jennings was an active part in the school's soccer team.

"I know we are all saddened by his death and we send our condolences to his family and friends," Rasmussen said.

The counseling appointments are offered virtually.