Gov. Evers announces partnership to double COVID-19 testing in Wisconsin

MADISON (WQOW) - As many as 4,000 COVID-19 tests will be run per-day in Wisconsin under a new partnership announced by the governor on Monday morning.

According to Governor Tony Evers, lab support will now be provided by Exact Sciences, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Promega and UW Health. That is in addition to testing currently taking place at the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene and the Milwaukee Public Health Lab.

Evers said the two labs currently testing can complete 1,500-2,000 COVID-19 tests per day. The expanded capacity will allow for double that.

“Wisconsin is extremely fortunate to have these industry leaders in our own backyard,” said Gov. Evers. “They are exhibiting the right kind of leadership that all Wisconsinites deserve: stepping up with innovation, cutting down superficial barriers, and doing all they can to help keep Wisconsin communities healthy.”

The governor said he continues work to obtain even more medical supplies for the state.