Dry now, unsettled later in the week

It was great to have the sunshine and dry weather back in the area Monday. We will get to enjoy that into Tuesday yet as well thanks to high pressure parked over Wisconsin. Lows will fall back into the mid 20s with light north to northeast winds. The highs should reach the mid to upper 40s Tuesday with northeast winds around 5 mph. So overall it will be seasonal.

A weather system in the Northern Plains will draw a bit closer Wednesday. As such the clouds will thicken and there is a 30% chance of a few light rain showers in the afternoon or evening, especially in the north and west portions of the viewing area. Temperatures will start off near 29 Wednesday morning and climb to 49 in the afternoon.

Southerly winds will pull in slightly warmer air for Thursday with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 50s. There is another small chance of showers in the northwest corner of the News 9 viewing area with that Northern Plains system still stalled off to the west.

Finally the heart of that front will push into our region Friday bringing us a 70% chance of rain, especially by the afternoon. Some thunder is also possible. Highs should climb again to the mid 50s.

Cooler and drier air is scheduled to push in for the weekend with highs around 49 on Saturday and 52 on Sunday. Lows will be mostly in the lower 30s.

There could be another weather system on the way by late Monday and Tuesday of next week to perhaps deliver some showers. At this time it appears the highs will continue to top out in the 50s.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 30-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

1977 - Hartford, CT, hit 87 degrees to establish a record for the month of March. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - A storm spread heavy snow across the Ohio Valley and Lower Great Lakes Region. Cleveland OH received sixteen inches of snow in 24 hours, their second highest total of record. Winds gusting to 50 mph created 8 to 12 foot waves on Lake Huron. The storm also ushered unseasonably cold air into the south central and southeastern U.S., with nearly one hundred record lows reported in three days. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)