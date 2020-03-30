Are essential businesses allowed to close?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Olson Tire & Auto has been serving the community and first responders since 1987 and with the spread of the coronavirus, Olsons' is still open, but how much longer is the question.

As an essential business, the owner can make the decision to close if they feel it's necessary. As small business owners are struggling to keep business booming during the coronavirus pandemic, Olsons' is as well.

"It's a tremendous drain on us every morning um am I doing the right thing am I keeping my people safe and that's one of the biggest challenges we face god forbid if anything were to happen to any of our staff or their families and it was because we were still open," said Kent Olson, President/Owner of Olson Tire & Auto/Auto Body & Paint.

He also says now more than ever it's important to do your part no matter how small to support small businesses in our area.