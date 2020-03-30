An area girl is stepping up in a time of need

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Stevens Point girl is stepping up and giving back to the community.

Lexi Ananiadis, the founder of Lexi's Love, decided to make baskets for emergency room and hospital workers as they continue to work long hours to protect the community from the spread of coronavirus.

"I know it's really hard right now for a lot of people so it might help some people that are helping other people, we're putting water, energy drinks, snacks, clothing," said Lexi.

She's also asking for your help if you would like to make a donation, click here.