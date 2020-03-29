Trump extends federal social distancing guidance for 30 days as scientists warn virus continues to spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is bracing the United States for a grim death toll from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday he extended the voluntary national shutdown for a month. In doing so, he was bowing to public-health experts who told him the coronavirus pandemic could claim over 100,000 lives in the U.S., perhaps significantly more, if not enough is done to fight it.

It was a stark shift in tone by the president. Only days ago he mused about the country reopening in a few weeks. From the Rose Garden on Sunday, he said his Easter revival hopes had only been “aspirational.”