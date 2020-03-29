Stevens Point escape room going virtual

As our local businesses take on new tactics to stay afloat during this pandemic, a Stevens Point escape room has moved everything online.

Tactical escape 101, based out of Rice Lake, hopes by going virtual they can support their community while keeping revenue.

Tactical escape has created an app for anyone to download. In the app you can virtually navigate different escape rooms of your choice.

"Generally we encourage that people put their phones down and connect with their humans for the next 60 minutes," said Jennifer Fonfara, Owner of Tactical Escape 101. "We say it with every single group, but with this new challenge we get to pick up our phones and play. The nice thing is you can play in your living room while social distancing "

For more information click here: https://tacticalescape101.com/