Seasonal this week, some rain late

Dreary weather conditions lingered today. Scattered rain showers mixed with snow in some areas across the north during the afternoon. Breezy west to northwest winds developed. Highs ranged from the mid 30s to low 40s.

Weekend rainfall totals across north-central Wisconsin ranged from one half to a bit over an inch. As a result, Flood Warnings were issued for several rivers in the area, including:: the Wisconsin River at various locations from the Wausau dam southward through Juneau and Adams Counties; the Wolf River; the Big Rib River; the Embarrass River; and the Yellow River. Minor flooding is occurring in each.

Cloud cover will linger through much of the night. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue during the evening into the night. An inch or two of snow accumulation could occur far-north. The breezy northwest winds will diminish some toward morning.

For the week ahead dry weather is expected Monday and Tuesday. There will be a chance of some light rain Wednesday, with scattered showers Thursday and Friday along with a few thunderstorms Friday as well. Currently the weekend forecast is dry.

The temperature pattern this week should be near-seasonal.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. March 29, 2020

Historical Weather Events - WeatherForYou.com

1920 - Clear Spring, MD, received 31 inches of snow in 24 hours to establish a state record. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)