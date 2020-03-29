River Flood Warning until SUN 10:16 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam.

* At 3:10 AM Sunday the flow was 29735 cfs.

* Flood stage is 30000 cfs.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage today and continue to rise to a

flow near 32100 cfs by Tuesday. The river will fall below flood

stage by Saturday.

* Impact…At 30000.0 cfs…Localized flooding occurs near Highway Z

and HH downstream of the dam.

&&