River Flood Warning until SUN 10:16 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until SUN 10:16 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam.
* At 3:10 AM Sunday the flow was 29735 cfs.
* Flood stage is 30000 cfs.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage today and continue to rise to a
flow near 32100 cfs by Tuesday. The river will fall below flood
stage by Saturday.
* Impact…At 30000.0 cfs…Localized flooding occurs near Highway Z
and HH downstream of the dam.
&&