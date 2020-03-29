River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Portage County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Wisconsin River below Stevens Point.

* From this afternoon until further notice.

* At 10:10 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 1076.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 1076.0 feet.

* River is expected to rise into Minor Flood Stage.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 1076.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of wooded

lowland areas.

