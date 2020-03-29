River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Portage County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Wisconsin River below Stevens Point.
* From this afternoon until further notice.
* At 10:10 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 1076.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 1076.0 feet.
* River is expected to rise into Minor Flood Stage.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 1076.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of wooded
lowland areas.
