River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Portage County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam.
* From this morning until further notice.
* At 10:10 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 1053.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 1053.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 10:10 AM CDT Sunday was 1053.4 feet.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 1053.0 feet, Widespread flooding in wooded land
adjacent to the river. Floodwaters approach homes in low-lying
areas on Park Drive west of Plover.
