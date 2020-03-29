River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Portage County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam.

* From this morning until further notice.

* At 10:10 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 1053.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 1053.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 10:10 AM CDT Sunday was 1053.4 feet.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 1053.0 feet, Widespread flooding in wooded land

adjacent to the river. Floodwaters approach homes in low-lying

areas on Park Drive west of Plover.

&&