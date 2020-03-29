River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Marathon County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* From this morning until further notice.

* At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 8:00 AM CDT Sunday was 10.1 feet.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas

downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

&&