River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Embarrass River near Embarrass.

* From this morning until further notice.

* At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 7.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 7:00 AM CDT Sunday was 7.1 feet.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 7.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of lowland and

agricultural land.

&&