River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Embarrass River near Embarrass.
* From this morning until further notice.
* At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 7.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:00 AM CDT Sunday was 7.1 feet.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 7.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of lowland and
agricultural land.
&&