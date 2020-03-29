River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Marathon County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Wisconsin River below Wausau.
* From early this morning until further notice.
* At 2:10 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 1167.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:10 AM CDT Sunday was 1167.2 feet.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 1167.0 feet, Waters approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.
&&