River Flood Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until WED 2:31 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Marathon County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* From late tonight to late Tuesday night.

* At 7:40 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 25.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 25.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.3 feet

Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday

morning.

* Impact…At 25.0 feet, a public boat landing on the west side of

the river is covered with water.

&&