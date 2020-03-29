River Flood Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until WED 2:31 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Marathon County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Wisconsin River at Rothschild.
* From late tonight to late Tuesday night.
* At 7:40 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 25.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.3 feet
Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
* Impact…At 25.0 feet, a public boat landing on the west side of
the river is covered with water.
&&