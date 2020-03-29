NWS confirms brief tornado in Grant County

POTOSI (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed Saturday's storm system produced brief tornadoes, which caused damage in Oelwein, Iowa and north of Potosi, Wisconsin.

According to the NWS, the storm system brought a strong warm front northward into northeast Iowa and far southwest Wisconsin. Afternoon thunderstorms north of the warm front brought small hail.

Late afternoon and early evening storms formed near the warm front and produced tornadoes.

The national weather service will determine the strength later Sunday in a survey.