La Crosse salon offering gift sets during the pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Closed business signs are up all over town, with many owners not sure when they'll see financial relief.

Greenhouse Holistic Salon & Wellness Co-op in La Crosse is one of the many places shut down during this pandemic.

The small, family-owned business, opened its doors last August. Now it's not clear when they'll be open again.

The owner isn't letting that get her down, instead she's found a unique way to keep business going and help those on the front lines.

"I love giving presents so I put together special bags that could be for our mothers, our teachers, our nurses, our front of the line healthcare workers. I heard a quote and it was when you feel helpless, be helpful. That really stuck with me," said Emilene Heiderscheit, owner, Greenhouse Holistic Salon & Wellness Co-op.

For those who would like to purchase the gift sets or other items from the store, they are offering curbside pickup, local delivery. They are also including a virtual shopping experience. To place an order call or text 608-797-9855.