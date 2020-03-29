Area churches adjust to taking services online amid the coronavirus pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Just because the coronavirus pandemic has forced nonessential businesses to close and restricted mass gatherings, that doesn't mean practicing your faith has to stop too. News 9 spoke to a local Bishop who says your faith, is in your heart.

"This is an experimentation in seminary life," said William Patrick Callahan, Bishop for the Diocese of La Cross. Going on to say, "how are we maintaining faith through all of this?"

Now they're turning to the internet to provide services to the community as they tighten their efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"The idea of canceling masses and doing different sorts of things couldn't happen at a worse time than the most important and most precious time," said Bishop Callahan.

Many leaders across the nation are doing their part, to keep the spirit alive in a time where face-to-face interactions are limited. Even though some offices may be closed, prayers are still being heard.

"Our faith is not in buildings, go to the church of your heart," said Bishop Callahan.

Whether that's posting daily messages and prayers online or going virtual by live streaming services. "I am celebrating mass at the cathedral to an empty cathedral of course and that's a very eerie situation," said Bishop Callahan.

Leaders, doing what they can to stay connected to parishioners. And while going virtual is not the same, Bishop Callahan says it's crucial to maintain faith especially in times like these.

He said, "remaining courageous in the midst of this situation remaining faithful in the midst of this remaining reflective and if we can do that I think we can handle this."

All in hopes of bringing people together, in a time of distance.

For more information, click here.