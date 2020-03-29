 Skip to Content

2nd COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Marathon County

Updated
Last updated today at 1:57 pm
1:08 pm Breaking News, Coronavirus, News, Top Stories

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Public Health Department confirmed Sunday second person has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the person is currently isolated.

Health officials are, "assuming there may be community spread." Health Department staff will be contacting individuals on Sunday and Monday who have come in close contact with the person.

Anyone who has had close contact with the individual and is symptomatic will be isolated.

Tom Lally

Related Articles

Skip to content