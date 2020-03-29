2nd COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Marathon County

2nd COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Marathon CountyUpdated
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Public Health Department confirmed Sunday second person has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release, the person is currently isolated.
Health officials are, "assuming there may be community spread." Health Department staff will be contacting individuals on Sunday and Monday who have come in close contact with the person.
Anyone who has had close contact with the individual and is symptomatic will be isolated.