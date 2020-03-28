Wisconsin could receive $2.2 billion from federal coronavirus stimulus package

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin could receive about $2.2 billion from the federal coronavirus stimulus package that President Donald Trump signed Friday.

That's according to a memo from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau that was sent to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

The memo says the stimulus package creates a Coronavirus Relief Fund of about $150 billion, which would be divided among state, local and tribal governments.

Based on its 2019 population, Wisconsin could get an estimated $2.2 billion from that fund. Most of that, about $1.9 billion, would be available to the state government.

The rest of the money would go to the three units of local government that have populations greater than 500,000: the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County and Dane County. The City of Milwaukee could receive an estimated $102.7 million, Milwaukee County could receive an estimated $164.5 million, and Dane County could receive an estimated $93.4 million.