UW-Madison receives reports students have tested positive for coronavirus

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison has received reports students returning from spring break have tested positive for coronavirus. School officials are urging any students who traveled over break to self-quarantine.

Students are encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning from any travel, whether they are exhibiting symptoms or not.

Any student that has symptoms is directed to call their primary care provider or reach out to University Health Services at 608-265-5600.