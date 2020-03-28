River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam.

* from this afternoon until further notice.

* At 12:10 AM Saturday the flow was 29388 cfs.

* Flood stage is 30000 cfs.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Saturday evening with flow

expected to reach 32100 cfs by Tuesday.

* Impact…At 30000.0 cfs…Localized flooding occurs near Highway Z

and HH downstream of the dam.

&&