River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam.
* from this afternoon until further notice.
* At 12:10 AM Saturday the flow was 29388 cfs.
* Flood stage is 30000 cfs.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Saturday evening with flow
expected to reach 32100 cfs by Tuesday.
* Impact…At 30000.0 cfs…Localized flooding occurs near Highway Z
and HH downstream of the dam.
&&