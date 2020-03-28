Realtors keep working amid COVID-19 pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- When it comes to buying or selling your home you may think now may not be the best time, but after talking to local experts in our area, now is actually a good time to put your house on the market.

COVID-19 forcing some things to change, however, residents are learning to adapt.

"I walked into a house that had three computer monitors on the dining room table, sometimes it's purple paint on a wall that someone has to see past and right now it's people working from home," said Brittany Burns, Realtor for First Weber.

Some changes realtors are implementing include going virtual.

"Right now we're forgoing, for instance, open houses, if we're doing showings we're giving people either the change to either have a virtual showing or facetime showing or if they would like to see something in person that's absolutely okay too," said Jacob Mizgalski, Realtor/Owner IdelKnot Property Group-EXP Realty.

But when it comes to technology, Burns says, "some people hate it some people love it but it really has opened the door to make this as clean of a process as possible."

So agents are working with their clients to make sure everyone is safe and healthy.

"Each brokerage and each realtor on their own has to make the decision on what they're comfortable with," said Burns.

And if they do decide to physically show a house, Mizgalski said they're making sure both the seller and buyer are okay with physical showings.

But, COVID-19 has actually helped realtors. Experts say the people buy and sell houses right now.

Mizgalski said, "it kind of weeds out who's serious and who's not." Adding to that, Burns said, "I've had certain people who have said they just don't want to list right now it's not the time to be inviting people into their home but then we have other people who have to list right now."

With businesses and restaurants no longer seating guests, it can be hard to find a place to go during a showing, so, realtors suggest walking your dog or making a run to the grocery store if you need to, all focused on putting their clients first.

If you are interested in buying or selling your home right now real estate agents are considered an essential resource during this time.