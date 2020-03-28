Olson’s Tire and Auto hurting due to COVID-19 outbreak

Olson's Tire & Auto Service of Wausau is one of many small businesses hurting due to COVID-19.

Kent Olson, the owner of Olson's Tire & Auto Service/Auto Body & Paint, has been trying to navigate through the state and federal websites to apply for funding, but has had little luck.

Business owners throughout the area are faced with these difficulties every day, but are doing their best as they wait for government support.

"I was caller number 765 on the SBA disaster loan the other day and it was a two hour wait to get to the customer assistance line," Olson said. "It's a very difficult time. I ended up coming in the middle of the night to do it, when the website was not as busy."

Olson also says the best thing the community can do right now is support local businesses in our area.