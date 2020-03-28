JEM Productions Hosting Second COVID-19 Relief Concert

JEM Productions is hosting it's second installment of a weekly benefit concert featuring Wausau based band “Substyle” this Saturday, March 28, starting at 7 p.m.

All proceeds from the concert will go directly to The Women’s Community, supporting victims of Domestic and Sexual Abuse.

The first concert was held on March 21st and featured the Nationally Touring band “Feed the Dog” and raised $2,400 for Blessings in a Backpack.

That stream reached over 30,000 viewers and is available for viewing at the JEM Productions Facebook page.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 has essentially halted the live entertainment industry, JEM owner Joe Ellis decided to utilize their warehouse inventory to immediately adapt and bring a large format show directly into homes.

"In business life, the challenge right now is to stay available to our clients, and to stay relevant as the environment changes," Ellis says. “On the personal side, there are suddenly thousands of families in direct and urgent need of meals, shelter and other support that we would love to help provide. We have established a GoFundMe page, as well as a Facebook Fundraiser, and all proceeds will immediately benefit organizations on the ground in our area."

The concert will be filmed and streamed on the JEM Productions Facebook page, and broadcast at a later date via Wausau Public Access TV.