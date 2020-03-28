Farmers optimistic about the upcoming 2020 season

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) -- After a difficult 2019 farming season, farmers throughout our area are gearing up and getting ready for the next season, starting off with high hopes.

"Mother nature will do what mother nature does," said Heather Schlesser, Dairy Agent, Marathon County Extension.

Hard times, making farmers stronger as working around the spread of the coronavirus has been a challenge all while trying to keep things running as usual.

"Most farmers this time of year are generally working on their crop plans figuring out where they're going to plant what finalizing their orders," said Chad Erickson, Owner of Cropping Central LLC. He went on to say, "day to day routines are definitely doing everything they have done in the past maybe a little bit more caution and cleaning."

But they're learning to adjust where necessary while staying optimistic for the 2020 season.

Schlesser said, "when the reps are coming they're maintaining that physical distance you know 6ft or greater when the milk truck pulls in they're not having those conversations like they used to with the farmer they're going in they're wiping down and sanitizing the bulk tank everything that they touch."

Erickson said the main thing hurting farmers right now is the market, but once that bounces back, they should be in good shape.