DHS: 989 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is now 989, according to numbers released on Saturday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

This is an increase of 147 cases from Friday, according to the DHS.

The number of cases in Dane County rose to 158 on Saturday from 133 cases on Friday.

Milwaukee also had a jump in cases, going from 411 cases on Friday to 487 cases on Saturday, according to DHS.

There have been 15,232 negative tests so far. Thirteen people have died.

DHS updates the numbers daily at about 2 p.m.