Active weekend weather

Grab the umbrellas & raincoats because we're in for a pretty soggy and active rest of the weekend! A lot to discuss here..

A low pressure system will bring rain, possible thunderstorms, and snow throughout the weekend. Continuing tonight and drying by Sunday mid-day. A couple of dry spurts will develop, enjoy those while they last. The greatest risk for any tornado development will be in northwester Illinois- including Peoria and Davenport. Here in Wisconsin, the best chance for a brief spin up or damaging wind will be just south of the Madison area. BUT we aren't completely out of the woods- there is a marginal risk in place for some of our south counties including Juneau and Adams mainly for the threat of some hail. Some moderate to heavy pockets of rain could form and cause puddling on roads. A Flood Warning has been issued for the lower Wolf River near Shawano, Waupaca, and Outagamie counties for minor flood threats- take caution when walking near local flood banks. Patchy fog could develop tonight and last through the morning hours especially in low-lying areas.

As temperatures cool overnight into Sunday, our wet weather will likely mix and then fully change over to snow. Right now the heaviest totals look to stick in northwestern Wisconsin, with 2-4" possible in Ashland and Iron counties where there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place. Many areas could see minor accumulations. Keep in mind as temperatures return back into the 40s by mid-day Sunday that most/ all accumulations will melt off.

High temperatures this weekend will remain in the mid 40s but we'll be back to the 50s and staying dry by the beginning of the workweek. A weak disturbance Thursday and Friday could bring the next chance for precipitation.

Stay strong friends, we're in this together! - Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, March 28, 2020 at 3:40 PM

