Wausau native returns home from hectic study abroad trip in Peru

(WKOW) -- For most students that study abroad it's an experience that they never forget. For one UW senior, it was an unforgettable experience, but maybe for the wrong reasons.

Sydney Higar, of Wausau, is in her senior year at UW. She was supposed to study abroad in Peru in South America from March to mid July. COVID-19 concerns reduced that time to just 14 days.

"I arrived March 9th in the evening, then on March 11 I got an email from UW Madison saying you are going to have to come back before the 22nd because we're cutting off your international health insurance," said Higar.

The task then became how to get out of Peru and back to Wisconsin. Peru closed their boarders, limiting the number of flights going in and out of the country.

"The next few days I heard that other South American countries were closing their boarders indefinitely," said Higar. "When I heard that what went through my mind was I don't know if government approved flights will be able to leave."

Higar stayed proactive and got her name on several lists to fly out of Peru. Eventually that paid off. She was able to fly with other U.S. students trying to get back.

"Ultimately I got out so soon compared to a lot of other Americans because I took those steps and I was proactive to get on a list," said Higar. "Who knows how long I could've been there. I was really proud of myself for being proactive."

Higar flew from Peru to Washington D.C. From there she flew to Minneapolis, and from the Twin Cities she flew to Wausau.

She is now in self quarantine for the next two weeks.

"After I graduate I would like to live there, maybe get an internship." Higar said with a smile on her face and with the thought of returning to Peru one day.