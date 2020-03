WAUSAU (WAOW) -- The 10th annual Trig's Stuff-A-Truck food drive wraps up with delivering pallets of goods to The Neighbors' Place in Wausau on Friday.

The annual food drive took place from February 26 through March 18 at all seven Trig's locations throughout central and northern Wisconsin.

Guests at the supermarkets were invited to make donations, helping supply and import resources.