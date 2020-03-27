Tips on how to keep your electric bill low while working from home

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Many employees have transitioned to working from home, which means appliances and lights that are normally turned off during the day are now on.

News 9 caught up with Wisconsin Public Service to get tips on how to keep the costs low.

"Open up any blinds, curtains, window draping to allow that natural sunlight in as you work through home. That also helps warm up your home naturally," said Matt Cullen from WPS.

Cullen also said WPS has stopped disconnecting any services for those who are behind on payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.