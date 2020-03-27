Stevens Point works to cross-train employees during rising COVID-19 concerns

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Stevens Point has eliminated non-essential city services, but they're finding ways to ensure that critical city services continue in the safest way possible.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said critical services can include things like garbage collection, water systems, and even maintaining sanitary sewers must continue. To make sure those city employees and the general public stay safe, the city is finding ways to rotate shifts among a minimum number of staff at this time.

"We’re also cross-training some of our employees with the Parks Department, the Streets Department, and Utilities Department to try and make sure that minimum staffing can be maintained, even in the event of a significant outbreak,” Mayor Wiza stated.

Mayor Wiza added that if there's an outbreak among one specific department with the minimum staffing of essential city services, cross training employees will ensure that basic critical services can still be maintained.

The goal is to continue to minimize exposure to help curve COVID-19.