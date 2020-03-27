Spencer High School teacher raps to encourage students

SPENCER, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area teacher created a rap to encourage his students during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Benton teaches chemistry and biology at Spencer High School. Right now, he communicates with his students virtually.

He used this rap to help get the high school students excited for digital learning. Mr. Benton also had lyrics, encouraging the students to stay home.

One of his students shared this video with News 9. Click the video above to see part of the rap. The full song is on Spencer School District's Facebook page.

