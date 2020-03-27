Science at Home: The Science behind Handwashing Germs

🧬LIVE SCIENCE EXPERIMENT: The Science Behind Hand-washing germWhat you’ll need:Milk 🐮 Food coloring 🟢🟡Q-tipsSoap 🧼 Water 💧 Plate Steps: 1. Pour milk onto bottom of plate until covered2. Put drops of food coloring around the sides3. Dip a Q-tip in water and place in center: note that nothing changes. Explain to kids how this is the same as just using water while washing your hands- nothing gets washed away. 4. Dip new Q-tip in soap and place in center and watch how the colors move! Teachable moment: Soap breaks apart the fatty or lipid layer and then it’s able to move. This is the same with virus germs! 🦠 That’s why we rub in soap, and then when we rinse the germs are rinsed away! 😊 Posted by Liz Szewczyk WX on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

