Science at Home: The Science behind Handwashing Germs
What goes into effectively washing germs away? Let's experiment and find out!
What you’ll need:
Milk 🐮
Food coloring 🟢🟡
Q-tips
Soap 🧼
Water 💧
Plate
Steps:
1. Pour milk onto bottom of plate until covered
2. Put drops of food coloring around the sides
3. Dip a Q-tip in water and place in center: note that nothing changes. Explain to kids how this is the same as just using water while washing your hands- nothing gets washed away.
4. Dip new Q-tip in soap and place in center and watch how the colors move!
Teachable moment: Soap breaks apart the fatty or lipid layer and then it’s able to move. This is the same with virus germs! 🦠 That’s why we rub in soap, and then when we rinse the germs are rinsed away!
😊