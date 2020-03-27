Rainy weekend ahead

After another mild and dry day today, conditions will take a turn for the weekend. A large low pressure system will push through the Midwest, leaving us with a pretty soggy next two days and even producing a chance for tornado development in another state.

Overnight light rain will begin to work it's way into our area as a powerful low pressure system treks across the Midwest. The greatest risk for any tornado development will likely be in northwestern Illinois, but any weaker thunderstorms that do develop in our area could produce some damaging winds or even small hail. For the most part not all of us will see thunderstorms through the weekend, but rain will be in the forecast for us. Saturday will be an all-day rain event, with some areas getting a few dry spurts here or there. Rain will come to an end mid-day Sunday. Light snow accumulations are possible in the northern part of our area. Temps this weekend will top off in the mid 40s. Localized flooding could be a concern for rivers near flood stage.

Drier and mild conditions will lead us in to next workweek with much more sunshine on deck and highs in the 50s. By the tail end of the week we could be looking at a weak disturbance that could produce a potential rain or snow shower. Otherwise a much less active week on deck.

Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk March 27, 2020 at 3 PM

On this day in weather history: 1890 - An outbreak of tornadoes occurred in the Ohio Valley. One of the tornadoes struck Louisville KY killing 78 persons and causing four million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)