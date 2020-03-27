Nicolet College Foundation creates emergency fund to help students during outbreak

(WAOW) -- Nicolet College students affected by the COVID-19 outbreak can now apply for financial assistance through the Nicolet College Foundation, a press release says.

According to the release, "the Foundation has created the new Student Emergency Assistance Fund to help students continue their education and meet daily needs."

“We are in uncharted territory and the impact this virus is having on our students is unprecedented,” Nicolet Foundation President Sally Mode said. “Many students work in our local communities but are unable to work because they are being asked to go home for the public’s safety. We created the fund to protect the health and safety of students struggling during these difficult times.”

The fund is designed to help students buy food, help with living expenses, and pay for unexpected medical and dental emergencies, according to the release.

“These are challenging times for us all, but especially for students without the financial means to weather this global event,” Mode said.