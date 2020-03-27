New CDC guidelines could impact new moms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The CDC recently released new guidelines to protect newborn babies from COVID-19.

The new guidelines say hospitals should consider separating new moms who have COVID-19 from their newborns, which potentially means the separation could last up to two weeks depending on the mother's recovery.

The CDC says mothers should be involved in the decision, and health workers should discuss the potential health risks for the newborns, with the new moms.