Local woman shares at-home activities for families

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) -- Marshfield Family Resource Center Coordinator Marisa Doll is hosting live at-home activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping both kids and parents busy.

Doll can no longer help families from the Family Resource Center's offices; instead, she is using the Marshfield location's Facebook account.

"I just really wanted to still support people and bring them that normalcy. And it's hard to do at this tough time; everybody was thrown for a loop, so it was the best we could do," said Doll.

Almost every weekday, Doll is hosting live how-to's, like making puffy sidewalk chalk, homemade play-doh and magic milk. On Thursdays, Doll, with the help of Jessica Halvorsen of Lemon Drop Coaching and Wellness, hosts a story-time yoga session.

"It's really just to bring some joy in this crazy time were going through right now; to be able to put more ... smiles on peoples faces," said Doll.

To watch all of the live recordings, visit the Marshfield Family Resource Center's Facebook page.