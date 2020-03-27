Local musicians create ‘A Case of Corona’ parody

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Two area musicians recently came together to write and sing a COVID-19 parody.

Brady Junker and Luke Kasten's song tells the story of a guy drinking a Corona beer for the first time. The man wakes up, seeing COVID-19 symptoms on the news and then thinks he caught 'A Case of Corona.'

The parody is not meant to make fun of the situation but spread a little laughter.

