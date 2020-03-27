Gov. Evers: Lawmakers, make absentee ballots for all voters

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - In Friday's live-streamed meeting from Madison, Governor Tony Evers and state health officials reiterated Wisconsinites are safer at home as cases of COVID-19 continue to spread across the Badger State.

"It's getting more urgent and more dire every day," said Gov. Evers, reiterating that responsible social distancing was the best way to limit the spread of the virus.

In Milwaukee, the Centers for Disease Control has a task force monitoring the city's north side, specifically in African American neighborhoods, said the Governor.

On Thursday, Madison launched a website to collect and donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for state healthcare workers. If you or your business would like to donate, you can click here.

Another main topic of concern: the upcoming April election. Governor Evers asked lawmakers Friday to come together to change state law and allow all registered voters to receive absentee ballots.

When asked why that route instead of making an executive order, the Governor said he believed going through the legislature was "where it belonged," and "the best option."

This, after the Wisconsin Election Commission acknowledged they had four lawsuits currently trying to postpone the April election for health and safety concerns, with a fifth pending.

While the push works through Madison, the Governor urged anyone who has not already to register for an absentee ballot application.