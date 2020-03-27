First peregrine falcon egg arrives at Weston Power Plant

A couple at Wisconsin Public Service's Weston Power Plant is celebrating a new arrival, as the first peregrine falcon egg has been laid inside the facility's nest box.

This egg at the Weston Power Plant is the sixth laid in the last week inside nest boxes hosted by WPS and WE Energies.

For the sixth year in a row, proud parents Sheldon and Rosalee will take turns incubating one or more eggs inside the Weston nest box until they hatch.

Peregrine Falcon Program

WPS and We Energies are part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources added peregrine falcons to the state's endangered species list in the 1970s.

ince the first successful nest box in the mid-1990s, 402 peregrine falcons have hatched at WPS and We Energies facilities. Peregrine falcons are drawn to tall structures along Lake Michigan or major rivers, making many of the facilities ideal nesting sites.