Festival Foods donates $200,000 to United Way toward community relief

Skogen's Festival Foods is donating $200,000 to be divided among United Way organizations in the Wisconsin communities it serves to be used toward community relief for those impacted by COVID-19.

"These are unprecedented times, so we don’t know where the greatest needs will be as we navigate the impacts of COVID-19,” said Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods. “The United Way has been a trusted partner of Festival Foods for decades. It is a great organization that matches local community resources with community needs."

United Way’s services are helping individuals and families secure food, shelter and childcare, along with providing countless other services, he said.

"These are the building blocks for a good quality life, and we are confident that this gift will be used efficiently to help the most people and support our local communities," Skogen added.