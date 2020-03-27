Educators speak out about transitioning to online classes

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Transitioning from in-person classes to online classes mid-semester has been a massive change for students, whether they are rushing through campus or the halls of your high school to get to their next class.

Area educators have had to adjust on the fly, too. Now, classrooms that would normally feature a teacher and a room full of kids eager to learn sit empty.

"Students bring so much of their own feelings and experiences to the class. I'm trying to figure out a way to mimic that online through Zoom or email," said Shanny Luft, the associate dean of general education and honors for UW-Stevens Point.

Luft was in the middle of teaching religion when he had to transition from in-person class discussions to online teaching.

"It's a lot of details, it's a lot of info. My syllabus was not created to account for online classes, and I have had to re-think some of the activities and lessons. There are ways to do those things on Zoom, but I think there is a technical curve, which I think will slow us down," Luft said.

For Stevens Point Area High School English teacher Amber Sweet, the changes have not served as too much of an adjustment.

"I have always kind of housed my content online, so I feel like this has forced me to make more videos instead of doing face-to-face videos," Sweet said.

She said it has been a positive move for some students.

"My more resilient students have been more willing to video chat me. I think they really miss school," Sweet said.

Although both educators don't know how long this will be the new normal, they tell News 9 they will make the best out of the situation.