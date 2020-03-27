Breezy and wet for the weekend

Today: Patchy fog early, then pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds.

High: 53 Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Increasing clouds with rain likely after midnight, especially south of Wausua.

Low: 36 Wind: East around 5

Saturday: Breezy and cloudy with periods of rain, heavier later in the day.

High: 45 Wind: East 10-20

Enjoy the nice Spring weather today because it will turn gloomy over the weekend. Thankfully, some nicer weather should return again early next week.

For today we should experience some periods of sunshine and that should help boost high temps up into the 50s. Winds will be southeast around 5 to 10 mph. Overall, it will be a nice Spring day.

The clouds will thicken tonight and after midnight some light rain will move in from the south as a strong low pressure system moves in. The low pressure system will be moving slowly across the area Saturday through about midday Sunday. During this time we will have periods of rain. The heaviest will occur later Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Many locations could end up with a half inch to inch of rain. Temps will cool down enough late Saturday night into Sunday morning that some snow will mix in with the rain. Most areas will not see much accumulation, but there is a possibility of a couple of inches in the far north. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 40s and it will be breezy. It will not be very nice weather for the weekend.

A bit of high pressure will move into the area on Monday and it should keep the weather dry through Wednesday. In addition, we should have more sun than clouds with high in the low to mid 50s on Monday, in the low 50s Tuesday and the upper 40s for Wednesday. Overall, it will be a good weather pattern to begin next week but some small chances of rain and snow could come into play later next week.

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 27-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 1890 - An outbreak of tornadoes occurred in the Ohio Valley. One of the tornadoes struck Louisville KY killing 78 persons and causing four million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)