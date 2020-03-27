Area nursing homes get dozens of letters

(WAOW) -- Mar. 24 we told you that North Central Health Care was asking the community to send letters to nursing homes, and people delivered.

In just a few days, dozens of cards have been both mailed and sent virtually to several area nursing homes including Mount View Care Center in Wausau and Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill.

North Central Health Care Communications and Marketing Director Jess Meadows says it's been a huge pick-me-up for residents and staff and that everyone has been all smiles.

You can send letters to the addresses below:

Resident of Mount View Care Center

2400 Marshall Street,

Wausau, WI 54403

Resident of Pine Crest Nursing Home

2100 E 6th Street

Merrill, WI 54452

You can also send an e-card by clicking here.