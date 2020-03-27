Area fish fries still busy as carryout only

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- With restaurants having to switch to carryout, delivery, or drive thru only orders due to COVID-19, it's had an impact on the Friday night fish fry.

The fish fry at Wausau Mine Company is one of the most popular dinner menu items there, and although sales have dipped slightly with only being able to do carryout, people are still buying the popular Wisconsin dinner.

"It's slightly less than what it normally would be if we're feeding this[the dining area] since our carryout business is pretty good as well, but i think today is the one day where people want to eat out…it's hard to make fish at home so we can still do that," said Co-Owner Dan Wage.

He adds that he wants to thank everyone that's ordered food from them and the community support has been amazing and that people should support the local restaurants if they can.