MARSHFIELD (WAOW) - The Marshfield Fire Department (MFD) says the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources will suspend all burning permits.

In a Faceook post MFD says the order goes into effect Friday, March 27.

MFD tells News 9 it received the notice in an e-mail.

All annual and special burning permits will be suspended.

The suspension is to limit the exposure of firefighters and the public during this COVID-19 pandemic.

It runs until further notice.